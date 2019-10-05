Amanda Prim’s third graders, of the Newburg R-II School District, received a personalized dictionary from Bill Bicknell and Sue Arnold of the Rotary Breakfast Club of Rolla.

The Rotary Breakfast Club of Rolla provides a dictionary to every third grader in Phelps County, with each third grader’s name on the inside cover to inspire and encourage students as they transition from learning-to-read to reading-to-learn.

The dictionary distribution program is undertaken in the spirit of Rotary International’s world-wide goals of improving literacy and early childhood education.