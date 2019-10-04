A Phelps County resident was honored with the 2019 Raymond James Woman of Distinction Award, which recognizes her service as a role-model, who supports the professional growth of women in Phelps County and is actively involved in the community through volunteer work.

Financial Advisory of Phelps County Bank, Verna Brand, was presented with the 2019 Raymond James Woman of Distinction Award for the Financial Institutions Division by National Director of the Division, Tim Killgoar, at the 25th Annual Women’s Symposium in Orlando.

The nomination comes from top management within the RJ Financial Institutions Division Management Team, and identifies successful advisors who put clients first, who assist in the professional growth of other advisors and service associates and maintain an active involvement in their communities.

“These women have served as role models in their businesses and the industry,” said Renee Baker, head of the PCG Advisor Inclusion Networks. “Through mentoring and coaching, they’ve supported the professional growth of women by sharing their experiences and knowledge. In addition, they are women who are actively involved in their communities through things like volunteer hours and board participation.”

Brand has been with Raymond James for 17 years, and has served as Financial Advisor and Branch Manager of the Phelps County Investment Center for the past 18 years in Rolla. For more than 15 years, Brand has been active in the community, and has served as past President and Board Member of the St. James Chamber of Commerce.

Brand currently serves on the Rolla Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Committee. She also is a board member for the St. James Caring Center and the St. James Senior Center. Brand has facilitated many community wide food drives and fundraising events that ensure families and seniors have a central location to access food, health and educational resources.