Rolla High School choir students recently auditioned at the School of Osage for the 2019-2020 Central District Choirs with a select few handpicked for Central District Honor Choir and Central District Concert Choir.
The students selected for Central District Honor Choir:
— Kimberly Chua
— Addy Wells
— Sheri Chan
— Elizabeth Kaelin
— Brenna Heavin
— Colin McEnaney
— Chase Stacy
The students selected for Central District Concert Choir:
— Haley Adams
— Hunter Kindell
— Jeremiah Hower
The District Choir Performance will be on Nov. 9, 2019 at Waynesville High School.
Jason Bartelsmeyer is the students' choir director at Rolla High School.