Rolla High School choir students recently auditioned at the School of Osage for the 2019-2020 Central District Choirs with a select few handpicked for Central District Honor Choir and Central District Concert Choir.

The students selected for Central District Honor Choir:

— Kimberly Chua

— Addy Wells

— Sheri Chan

— Elizabeth Kaelin

— Brenna Heavin

— Colin McEnaney

— Chase Stacy

The students selected for Central District Concert Choir:

— Haley Adams

— Hunter Kindell

— Jeremiah Hower

The District Choir Performance will be on Nov. 9, 2019 at Waynesville High School.

Jason Bartelsmeyer is the students' choir director at Rolla High School.