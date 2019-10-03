RDN REPORTS

Oct 3, 2019


Rolla High School choir students recently auditioned at the School of Osage for the 2019-2020 Central District Choirs with a select few handpicked for Central District Honor Choir and Central District Concert Choir.

The students selected for Central District Honor Choir:

— Kimberly Chua 

— Addy Wells 

— Sheri Chan

— Elizabeth Kaelin 

— Brenna Heavin

— Colin McEnaney

— Chase Stacy

The students selected for Central District Concert Choir: 

— Haley Adams 

— Hunter Kindell  

— Jeremiah Hower

The District Choir Performance will be on Nov. 9, 2019 at Waynesville High School.

Jason Bartelsmeyer is the students' choir director at Rolla High School. 

 