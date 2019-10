Missouri Route 66 to eastbound Interstate 44 at mile marker 15.2 will be closed at night east of Joplin for bridge deck repairs.

The ramp will be closed as crews are working from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. tonight through Thursday, as well as 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 through Thursday, Oct. 10.

The Department urges drivers to find alternate routes. Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the ramp closing.