Pulaski County is among 13 other counties the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved to receive reimbursements for disaster response and recovery expenses incurred from flooding and storms in Missouri from April 29 to July 5.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Monday approved the state’s request to expand the federal major disaster declaration to include assistance for local governments and nonprofit agencies in Pulaski, Benton, Boone, Callaway, Clay, Cooper, Dunklin, Gasconade, Howard, Lafayette, Lincoln, Scott, St. Charles and St. Clair counties as well as the City of St. Louis.

“FEMA’s approval of our request means millions of dollars in vitally important federal and state reimbursements will now go to communities in 14 more Missouri counties and the City of St. Louis,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We appreciate the hard work of our local emergency managers and officials to gather damage information and comply with all the federal requirements. Their residents will now benefit from their efforts.”

A total of 82 Missouri counties and the City of St. Louis have been approved for federal and state assistance with emergency response costs and recovery expenses. President Donald Trump’s July 9 federal disaster declaration made the federal Individual Assistance program available to 20 Missouri counties affected by flooding and severe storms

FEMA agreed to provide federal assistance to local governments and nonprofits in 68 counties recovering from flooding and severe storms on July 29, and residents in six more counties became eligible for individual assistance on Aug. 5.

The deadline for homeowners and residents to register for assistance was Sept. 9. Over 1,480 households in all 26 counties approved for individual assistance have received more than $7 million, according to a release from the governor’s office on Monday.