Congratulations are in store for the Celebration of Nations coloring contest winners for 2019.

Rolla Middle School students were paid a visit by the Rolla Downtown Business Association, Celebration of Nations Committee and students from Missouri University of Science and Technology. A pizza party was thrown for the winning middle school classes for the 2019 Celebration of Nations coloring contest.

The winning classes were:

— Kim Breen’s fourth grade class.

— Amy Huskey’s fifth grade class.

— Bethany Durick’s sixth grade class.