Congratulations are in store for the Celebration of Nations coloring contest winners for 2019.
Rolla Middle School students were paid a visit by the Rolla Downtown Business Association, Celebration of Nations Committee and students from Missouri University of Science and Technology. A pizza party was thrown for the winning middle school classes for the 2019 Celebration of Nations coloring contest.
The winning classes were:
— Kim Breen’s fourth grade class.
— Amy Huskey’s fifth grade class.
— Bethany Durick’s sixth grade class.