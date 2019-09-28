Founded in 1836, the town of Augusta overlooks the Missouri River Valley, about 75 miles east of Rolla.

Leonard Harold followed Daniel Boone to St. Charles County building Augusta into a prosperous agricultural community, producing grain, livestock and wine grapes. In 1870 when the Missouri River cut a new channel, the town was left without a boat landing, but the farmland continued to thrive, nestled against a background of wooded hills.

When the German settlers first arrived to this region in the 1800s, it reminded them of everything they loved about their homeland. The sweeping vistas of the Missouri River valley, the Osage Ridge with its tree-covered slopes.

These hard-scrabble few soon created a new way of life and an entire community centered on wine-growing and wine-making. Vineyards and cozy farmsteads began to line the bluffs. Wine took on the role as the center of the community.

The Augusta Wine Trail was created to celebrate the location in the Augusta AVA (American Viticultural Area), which was the first designed grape growing area in the country. The wines that come from this area are the centerpiece of what joins the four wineries together. And while wine is the centerpiece, what we create is the chance to preserve this tradition for generations to come.

All of the wine you taste from the Augusta Wine Trail wineries are produced from grapes on those properties. No imports and no blends with outside vineyards.