U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri says he is waiting to hear all the facts before he forms an opinion on the question of impeaching President Donald Trump.

Speaking Friday at Missouri Press Association meeting, Blunt said he is hopeful the facts will be determined fairly quickly. But he's not sure the facts will matter because he believes House Democrats are determined to move forward with impeachment.

House Democrats this week launched a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump in response to allegations that the president asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The Republican senator said Friday he has been concerned that Trump's ability to talk to foreign leaders "generally has not been what you want it to be," particularly because people have been "unusually willing" to leak those conversations to the media.

Earlier Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told the same group that it is premature to discuss impeachment, calling it "a lot of political hype."