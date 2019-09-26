Missouri Department of Transportation crews will conduct urgent maintenance on the westbound Interstate 44 bridge over the Piney River east of St. Robert in Pulaski County.

The work will close one westbound lane of the bridge until 5 p.m. today, Missouri’s Department of Transportation states.



Crews will be repairing a damaged portion of concrete on the bridge. The open lane of the bridge is safe and there is no structural damage to the bridge.



Motorists are advised to slow down and obey all traffic signs through the work zone.