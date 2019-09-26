George D. Brown, 85, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of New Rockford, ND, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

George D. Brown, 85, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of New Rockford, ND, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND. George David Brown was born on Feb. 22, 1934, at Chaseley, ND, the son of Gustave and Louisa (Evans) Brown. He was reared in the Bowden, ND, area, attended school there and graduated from Bowden High School with the class of 1952. George entered the United States Navy on Sept. 11, 1952, at Fargo, ND. He proudly served his country during the Korean War, stationed at New London, CT, and also in Cuba. He served aboard the sub tender ship the USS Bushnell and was honorably discharged from active service on Sept. 10, 1956, at Groten, CT. He continued to serve with the Navy Reserves until Sept. 10, 1960. While in Connecticut, George met Dorothy Holt at a roller skating rink and they were married on Feb. 26, 1955, at Malden, Mass. After George’s discharge, they continued to make their home in CT and George worked for the Black Label Beer Company as a truck driver. In 1959, they moved to ND, established their home in Sykeston, ND, where he began training as a grain buyer for GTA and later managed the Brantford Elevator. He worked for the GTA Elevator Company in New Rockford for 12 years and then transferred to the Peavey Elevator in Devils Lake. He left Peavey in 1987 and worked for Schwan Wholesale, retiring in 2002. True retirement was not in George’s vocabulary. He loved the outdoors, he was meticulous about his yard and gardens so he was a valued employee at the Town and Country Club for many years. George was meticulous about other things including his vehicles. He enjoyed ice fishing, playing softball in his younger years and enjoyed membership in the Jaycees and Eagles Lodge. George and Dotty enjoyed travel and traveling to a Casino was just a bonus! George served his country with honor, was faithful to his God and loved his family with his whole heart. George is survived by his loving family. His wife of 65 years, Dorothy “Dotty”; daughters Theresa Schwan, Seattle, WA, Lori (Jeff) Oakland, Myrtle Beach, SC, Debbie (Brian) Phillips, Minot, ND, Lisa Brown, Des Moines, IA and Rhonda Anderson, St. Peter, MN; son Scott (Darlene) Brown, Devils Lake, ND; grandchildren Stephen (Camie) Schwan, Ryan (Emily) Schwan, Kyle (Kat) Schwan and Brooke (Nicolas) Moulin; Eric (Kristen) Oakland and Nicole (Sean) O’Brien; Preston (Jessica) Phillips, Paige Phillips and Miriah Phillips; Dustin (Lisa) Horner and Megan Fischer; Hunter Brown and Isaak Brown; Justin Anderson, Allison Anderson and McKayla Anderson; great grandchildren Ethan, Sadie, Lila, Maci, Lincoln, Carter, Alexis, Asher, Emmalynn, Lucas and Zoey; sisters Alice Neumiller, Jamestown, ND and Jean Larson, Owatonna, MN; brother Gerald Brown, Bowden, ND; many nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Richard, Norman, Evan and Alvin. Funeral Services for George will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Devils Lake with Reverend Lori Broschat officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be held at the Devils Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.