The Meramec Regional Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to discuss the board's submission of an application for the Fiscal Year 2019 Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program.

The board is interested in obtaining citizens’ input on disaster planning and other needs related to the April – May 2017 flooding events within the major watersheds of the eight-county area.

Because these grant funds must focus on disaster resiliency, MRPC is proposing to use CDBG-DR funds to do a housing study within the major watersheds of the Meramec Region, determining structures within the floodplain as well as available housing or development potential outside of the floodplain. The resulting housing study will be used in hazard mitigation planning, community and economic development planning and disaster resiliency planning. MRPC is requesting $100,000 to implement the disaster planning project over a two-year period. The project, if funded, will benefit low and moderate-income persons. All citizens, including those in the targeted areas, are encouraged to attend in order to comment on the proposed activities.

“Goal 3 of our Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) is to promote revitalized, healthy, safe and resilient communities,” said MRPC Executive Director Bonnie Prigge. “Housing is component of that, and one of our objectives. We know we have families who are flooded out far too often. We need to take a comprehensive, regional approach and identify those housing issues and needs so we can identify solutions.”

Citizens will have the opportunity to discuss the impact of the proposed project on the environment and the environment’s possible impact on the project. The board needs as much local participation as possible in order to reflect the true desires of the community as a whole, as well as comments relating to the proposed project application. At least 70 percent of the funds must be used to benefit low and moderate-income persons.

The public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the MRPC office located at 4 Industrial Drive in St. James.

For more information, and if an invidiual requires special accommodations at the hearing or other meetings, contact MRPC Executive Director Bonnie Prigge at 573-265-2993.

Prior to the public hearing, the MRPC Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) will meet at 4 p.m. The new district engineer, Machelle Watkins, is scheduled to be in attendance. Immediately following the TAC meeting, the MRPC board will meet briefly in regular session. No committee meetings or speakers are planned.

MRPC’s Annual meeting will be Oct. 24, 2019 at Stonebrooke Center in Waynesville.