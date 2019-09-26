The Missouri Mine Rescue Association, in conjunction with Missouri University of Science and Technology, will host its 37th annual Mine Rescue Competition at Missouri S&T.

The competition, which is designed to simulate a mine emergency, will take place Monday, Sept. 30, through Thursday, Oct. 3, at Missouri S&T’s Experimental Mine. Missouri S&T’s two student teams will compete against multiple teams of professional miners and one other university.



The competition consists of a written skills test; two hands-on simulated mine disasters (both underground); a first-aid portion with a written test, hands-on CPR and a first-responder scenario; and a team technician portion with a written test and technical troubleshooting of breathing apparatuses and gas instruments.



“The Missouri Mine Rescue Association is one of the strongest in the nation consisting of ten teams,” says DeWayne Phelps, engineering technician II in mining engineering at Missouri S&T. “The competition is known in the industry as the ‘Little Nationals,’ since many of the best teams come here to compete.”



The association teams competing includes Central Plains Cement/Talon, Doe Run Gray, Doe Run Maroon, Gateway, Mississippi Lime, Vulcan Materials Blue, Martin Marietta, Lafarge POWC, South Dakota School of Mines, Eastwood Fire Dogs, WIPP Red, Martin Marietta Blue, Martin Marietta Granite and Martin Marietta Indiana.



The U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and Missouri Department of Labor Cave and Mine Safety will judge the competition.



The following S&T students are members of the Gold team:

— Meena Lahiri, captain, a senior in mining engineering from Chesterfield, Missouri

— Ethan Kerr, gas man, a senior in mining engineering from Union, Missouri

— Zach Griffie, map man, a senior in mining engineering from St. Louis

— Joshua Schoonover, first aid, a senior in mining engineering from Cainsville, Missouri

— Rob Wymore, co-captain, a senior in mining engineering from Imperial, Missouri

— Chris Hudak, fresh air base, a senior in mining engineering from Brecksville, Ohio

— Creighton Miles, fresh air base assistant, a senior in mining engineering from Advance, Missouri.

The following S&T students are members of the Black team:

— Regan Pazdera, captain, a sophomore in mining engineering from Montgomery City, Missouri

— Jessica Klein, gas man, a senior in mechanical engineering from Columbia, Missouri

— Josh Dierking, map man, a sophomore in mining engineering from Sullivan, Missouri

— Chris Urban, first aid, a senior in mining engineering from Rolla, Missouri

— Dustin Peterson, co-captain, a junior in mining engineering from Gain Valley, Missouri

— Nicole Wagoner, fresh air base, a sophomore in mining engineering from St. Louis

— JD Johnson, fresh air base assistant, a senior in aerospace engineering from Desoto, Missouri

— Corey Staudinger, cable puller, a junior in mining engineering from Sullivan, Missouri.