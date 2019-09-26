The East Central College Theatre Department will open its 2019-2020 season with “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie Oct. 3-6.

Based on the classic British murder mystery, this thriller focuses on ten guilty strangers trapped on an island off the coast of Devon. One by one, they are accused of murder. One by one, they start to die.

The cast includes Andrew Carter, Meg Kimminau, Carol Buescher, George Meyer, John Anglin, Trey Tinker, Shania Wilson, Jagger Case, Will Bray, Patrick Gruber and Nate Mendez-Torres.

The production will be directed by the Artistic Director of Ozark Actor’s Theatre Alex Freeman. “Because the play has been adapted and adjusted in so many ways,” explained Freeman, “you can still walk into a production and think you know who the last one standing will be, and then they’re the next to go.”

Set design is by Bess Moynihan, lighting design is by Ben Gaffney, costume design is by Carly Uding, prop design is by Tara Steffens and sound design is by Justin Foster. Stage Management is by Madison Skiljan, Desiree Roady and Robby Elkins. Show photography is by Shannon Penrod.

Tickets can be purchased at eastcentral.edu/tickets or at the East Central College Box Office, 636-584-6693.