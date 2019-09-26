The Phelps County Commission passed a resolution approving the annexation of property at 12800 County Road 5030 to the Shady Oaks Sewer District and went over the summary of the County Aid Road Trust funds that are on track for this fiscal year.

The annexation was voted on by the board of the Shady Oaks Sewer District and approved by commissioners on Tuesday.The Phelps County Commission established the Shady Oaks Sewer District on June 25, 1985 and approved the sewer district’s boundaries on May 15, 2018.

The resolution signed by the commissioners directs the owner of the property at 12800 County Road 5030 to connect the property to the Shady Oaks District Sewer at the owner's expense.

The owner is now subject to the terms and conditions of the Sewer Use Agreement between the City of Rolla, Phelps County Commission and the Shady Oaks Sewer District and to the By-Laws of the Shady Oaks Sewer District.

The summary of the county's CART funds, prepared by Treasurer Carol Green, was on track with the County’s fiscal 2019 budget. The funds factor in Phelps County’s .0081 percent share of the fiscal 2019 CART revenues generated throughout the state.

Phelps County’s share of fiscal 2019 CART funds generated $60,607 in gas tax revenue, $18,623 in motor vehicles sales tax revenue and $$8,492 in motor vehicles fees in September.

Year-to-date the county has generated $485,880 in gas tax revenue, $139,955 in motor vehicles sales tax revenue and $71,465 in motor vehicles fees.

The county budgeted $662,580 in gas tax revenue, $135,270 in motor vehicles sales tax revenue and $91,530 in motor vehicles fees for this fiscal year.

Missouri’s Department of Transportation officials projected a slight decrease in revenue for fiscal 2019 CART funds. Each penny of the state gas tax is expected to bring in $41.2 million. In view of the total gas tax set at 17 cents, the Department expects $700.4 million to be divided among the state, counties and cities for road and bridge maintenance and repair.

The county share of the gas tax is projected to bring in $81.8 million, and the county intake from the fiscal 2019 motor vehicles sales tax is expected to bring in $16.7 million, while vehicle fees will net counties roughly $11.3 million this fiscal year.

Officials project an increase in revenue for fiscal 2020 CART funds. The county share of the total gas tax at 17 cents is expected to drum up $82.2 million for counties, while the county intake from the fiscal 2020 motor vehicle sales tax will generate $17 million. Missouri’s Department of Transportation projects vehicle fees for fiscal 2020 will net counties $11.5 million. Total county revenues from the three sources that make up the CART funds are expected to total $110.7 million; greater than fiscal 2019’s projection of $109.8 million.

Phelps County’s portion of fiscal 2020 CART revenues is .0078 percent.