The Rolla Parks and Recreation Department joined with the Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting and re-dedication of the tennis courts at Ber Juan Park Monday, Sept. 23, at 12:30 p.m.

Rolla Technical Institute faculty and administration, students and instructors, members and coaches from the Rolla High School tennis program, members of the Rolla Parks Advisory Commission, Chamber Ambassadors, and representatives of the Friends of Tennis and the Optimist Club were on hand.

The ribbon cutting recognized the talents and skills of the students and instructors from Rolla Technical Institute who were involved in constructing the new shade structures/storage areas that front the entrance to the courts.

“We are very appreciative of RTI and the students and instructors for their hard work and the quality of their workmanship,” said Rolla Parks and Recreation Director Floyd Jernigan. “These are great additions to our courts. We are so thankful for their efforts. We appreciate all those who have contributed to growing the sport and for making this such a quality facility for our residents.

“We appreciate our partnership with Rolla Public Schools and their many contributions to the tennis courts and throughout our city.”

Jernigan also thanked the Friends of Tennis and the Optimist Club for promoting the sport in Rolla, through tournaments, educational camps and programs, and partnering with the RHS teams.