The Rolla Women of the Moose joined with the Loyal Order of the Moose to host Mouse Races in September to benefit the Russell House in Rolla; an agency serving victims of violence to live free of abuse.

Community support both in donations and attendance at the event raised $6,012 for the Russell House. The Russell House intends to use the funds to update their playground.

As Russell House says, a nonprofit is as strong as the community that holds it up and the Moose Fraternity, an international organization of men and women dedicated to caring for young and old by bringing communities closer together and celebrating life, was honored to be able to assist the amazing asset, that is Russell House, in the community.

Russell House first opened its doors as a safe place for women and children seeking safety from abuse in Phelps County on Jan. 24, 1994, after a group of concerned citizens, which included Dr. Barbara Russell, a local pediatrician who witnessed firsthand abuse on children and their mothers, surveyed the community and decided that domestic violence services were needed in the area.