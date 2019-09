The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District (DRFPD) is responding to two motor vehicle crashes on westbound Interstate 44 in Jerome and Newburg.

DRFPD said one pickup truck is off the roadway and there has been a report of multiple injuries on westbound I-44 at mile marker 172 in Jerome.

Doolittle fire is currently responding to another vehicle crash at the 179 westbound mile marker on I-44 in Newburg. There are unknown injuries and entrapment, DRFPD said on Sunday.