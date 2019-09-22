Missouri Department of Transportation's roadwork and projects scheduled for Phelps and Pulaski counties that could impact commutes for Sept. 23 through Oct. 4.

Phelps County

Overnight Hours

Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair continues. The right turn lane in the southbound lane, between Oak Lane Drive and Fort Wyman Road will be closed through the week of Sept. 23. The project is scheduled for completion in October.

Daylight Hours

Route B at County Road 1400 – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 20. County Road 1400 will be closed at that intersection through the week of Sept. 23. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route around the work area.

Route C between Interstate 44 and County Road 8490 – Pavement patching will take place Monday, Sept. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 3.

Route O between Route 72 and County Road 5480 – Pavement improvements will take place Monday, Sept. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 3.

Route T between Route M and Route P – Pavement improvements will take place Monday, Sept. 23 through Oct. 3.

Route BB at Forum Drive – Sidewalk and ADA improvements continue.

Route BB between Route 8 and 10th St. – Paving and shoulder work continues.

Pulaski County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route H between Route 17 and the end of state maintenance – Roadway resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Route Z between Business Loop 44 and Route J – Roadway resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Interstate 44 Spur between Route Y and Gateway Circle – Pavement milling and resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Daylight Hours

Route N between Route 133 and Crocker Road – Pavement improvements will take place Monday, Sept. 30 through Thursday, Oct. 3.

Central Missouri Projects

Maintenance will close one Lane of Route 63 in Boone County

Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will level pavement along southbound U.S. Route 63 in Boone County. The work will take place between Route H and Rolling Hills Road Wednesday, Sept. 25 through Friday, Sept. 27. One southbound lane will be closed through the work area.

Repairs for the Gasconade River bridge on Route 50

Crews will be performing scour repairs to the embankment under the bridge on U.S. Route 50 over the Gasconade River beginning Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Scour repair work involves placing fill near the bridge where the river flow has caused erosion to occur. Beginning Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan for possible lane closures during the day at the Route 50 bridge, near Mount Sterling.

Interstate 44 Outer Road pavement improvements in Laclede County

Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing the Interstate 44 North and South Outer Roads in Laclede County beginning Monday, Sept. 23. The project will also include guardrail upgrades and striping.

The work on the South Outer Road will take place between Mill Creek Road and Route N, while the North Outer Road work will take place between Mill Creek Road and Ironstone Road. Flagging crews and a pilot car will guide traffic through the work area. Work will take place during daytime hours.

The entire project is scheduled for completion by November, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Message boards will be in place to alert motorists to the work. Drivers are asked to use caution when driving through work zones. Work is weather permitting and could be delayed.

Dix Road Overpass improvements

Improvements to the Dix Road bridge over U.S. Route 50, which had been scheduled to take place earlier in September, have now been slated to begin Wednesday, Sept. 25 with a full road closure beginning in October.

Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will be making improvements to the driving surface, bridge deck, traffic signals and sidewalks. Crews will be working both day and night, with some overnight work requiring single lane closures on Dix Road and Route 50 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation says.

A full closure of Dix Road at the bridge is scheduled to take place Monday, Oct. 7. The closure could last up to 15 days. All ramps onto and off of Route 50 will remain open.

Motorists are encouraged to find other routes around the work area while the road is closed.

The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 1. Work is weather permitting and this work schedule could be delayed or adjusted as needed.