Congratulations to the the students nominated by their teachers for doing a noteworthy job at Rolla High School and named August Superstar Bulldogs for the 2019-2020 school year.
The following students were prize winners and received a gift certificate:
— Marin Nielsen is the winner of the FCNB Superstar Bulldog Award.
— Titus Wilson is the winner of the Sunny 104.5/ESPN 107.3 and Legends Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.
— Elizabeth Kaelin is the winner of the State Farm Superstar Bulldog Award.
— Jacob Wood is the winner of the Town & Country Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.
— Aiden Hurst is the winner of the IHOP Superstar Bulldog Award.
The full list of students named August 2019 Superstar Bulldogs:
— Mercedez Carpenter
— Michael Clark
— Roy Conner
— Kylee Copeland
— Elijah Cunningham
— Madison Dishman
— Logan Elliott
— Tiras Facen
— Andrew Flentje
— Harley Haley
— Shawna Harris
— Kiya Hatley
— Eric Henson
— Max Hertel
— Sarah Higgins
— Aiden Hurst
— Skylar Inman
— Maryn Jansen
— Victor Johnson
— Sebastian Jones
— Elizabeth Kaelin
— Jessica Kimball
— Logan King
— Zachary King
— Alice Le
— Ty Locklear
— Madison Mace
— Sloane Medows
— Miguel Monterroza
— Anna Nash
— Emmaleigh Niehouse
— Marin Nielsen
— Aspen O’Neal
— Joseph Outar
— John Parker
— Eden Potter
— Emma Puetz
— Kylee Radcliff
— Ellie Rodgers
— David Rogers
— Lucas Schoen
— William Shepherd
— Jobe Sims
— Gracie Skyles
— Kendall Smith
— Marshal Storie
— Randwulf Sweet
— Anthony Tackett
— Benjamin Tiddy
— Bradley Walter
— Genaveive Williams
— Titus Wilson
— Jacob Wood
— Emily Yoakum