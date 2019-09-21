Congratulations to the the students nominated by their teachers for doing a noteworthy job at Rolla High School and named August Superstar Bulldogs for the 2019-2020 school year.

The following students were prize winners and received a gift certificate:

— Marin Nielsen is the winner of the FCNB Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Titus Wilson is the winner of the Sunny 104.5/ESPN 107.3 and Legends Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Elizabeth Kaelin is the winner of the State Farm Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Jacob Wood is the winner of the Town & Country Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Aiden Hurst is the winner of the IHOP Superstar Bulldog Award.

The full list of students named August 2019 Superstar Bulldogs:

— Mercedez Carpenter

— Michael Clark

— Roy Conner

— Kylee Copeland

— Elijah Cunningham

— Madison Dishman

— Logan Elliott

— Tiras Facen

— Andrew Flentje

— Harley Haley

— Shawna Harris

— Kiya Hatley

— Eric Henson

— Max Hertel

— Sarah Higgins

— Aiden Hurst

— Skylar Inman

— Maryn Jansen

— Victor Johnson

— Sebastian Jones

— Elizabeth Kaelin

— Jessica Kimball

— Logan King

— Zachary King

— Alice Le

— Ty Locklear

— Madison Mace

— Sloane Medows

— Miguel Monterroza

— Anna Nash

— Emmaleigh Niehouse

— Marin Nielsen

— Aspen O’Neal

— Joseph Outar

— John Parker

— Eden Potter

— Emma Puetz

— Kylee Radcliff

— Ellie Rodgers

— David Rogers

— Lucas Schoen

— William Shepherd

— Jobe Sims

— Gracie Skyles

— Kendall Smith

— Marshal Storie

— Randwulf Sweet

— Anthony Tackett

— Benjamin Tiddy

— Bradley Walter

— Genaveive Williams

— Titus Wilson

— Jacob Wood

— Emily Yoakum