For traditional students, non-traditional adult learners and military veterans, Missouri University of Science and Technology is one of the nation's best universities, according to the latest rankings by the college ratings site College Factual.

The ratings site put Missouri S&T among the top 1 percent of all U.S. colleges and universities in three categories:

• Best engineering program. For the sixth consecutive year, College Factual ranked Missouri S&T’s engineering programs third in the nation among 309 ranked programs.

• Best engineering program for veterans. Missouri S&T ranked No. 2 among 309 institutions.

• Best engineering program for non-traditional (adult) students. S&T ranked second among 263 institutions in this category.

In addition, College Factual rated Missouri S&T the top public university in the state.

Missouri S&T and its various academic programs earned 86 awards from College Factual.