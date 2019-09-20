Thanks to the Missouri Department of Transportation's Adopt-A-Highway program, Webster University's presence in the Rolla community recently grew by exactly 0.853 miles.

Earlier this summer, the Webster Rolla campus adopted the new Highway 72 extension in Rolla, and the first litter pickup took place on Sept. 17.

“I could not be prouder of our students, faculty and staff members who took part in our inaugural litter pickup,” Campus Director Dr. Greg Edwards says. “So many people connected to Webster Rolla have helping hearts, and it’s amazing to see them gladly take on another project to help the community.”

Edwards said Jordan Isakson, a student in Webster Rolla’s Master of Business Administration program, deserves credit for getting the wheels in motion for the campus to adopt the Highway 72 extension.

“Jordan approached me about this a few months ago, and he agreed to serve as our campus’s Adopt-A-Highway team leader,” Edwards says. “He’s a rock star when it comes to community service, and interestingly enough, he’s actually a talented musician and a literal rock star for the Mid-Missouri region as well.”

Isakson said he was happy to do his part for the Rolla community, and he was thrilled with the turnout for the first litter pickup.

“We had several participants, which was great,” Isakson said. “Everything went well, and we are excited continue doing this multiple times throughout the year.”

Isakson said he appreciated MoDOT’s support in relation to Webster Rolla adopting the Highway 72 extension, and he would encourage other organizations to adopt highways as well.

“MoDOT was able to put up signs for us, and they provided our campus with all of the bags, vests, flags and safety materials we needed,” he said. “I would highly recommend people check out the Adopt-A-Highway website and consider supporting their local communities.”

For more information about the Adopt-A-Highway program, visit www.modot.org/adopt-highway. To learn more about Webster Rolla, visit www.webster.edu/rolla or call 573-368-4569.