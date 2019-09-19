The public is invited to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology's Celebration of Nations on Saturday, Sept. 28. This is the tenth annual celebration, which showcases and recognizes the cultural diversity in the Rolla area.

The event will begin with the Parade of Nations at 11 a.m. The procession will begin at the corner of 11th and Rolla streets. This year’s parade will represent more than 80 countries and regions, along with the Marching Miners, camels, alpacas, and floats created by community and campus groups. The procession will travel to the Downtown Rolla Band Shell. At the parade route’s end, the many flags of the represented countries and regions will be recognized and then placed in their spot on the wall of flags.

The festival portion of the day begins at noon at the band shell with opening remarks from Missouri S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani and Rolla Mayor Louis Magdits. After opening remarks, the crowd can enjoy performances by the Sunshine Cultural Arts Center, which will be performing traditional African dancing and drumming. Following this performance is the Celebrate Talent competition, which begins at 2 p.m. Celebrate Talent has grown over the years and includes acts both from American and international performers. The acts will perform for a panel of judges, and the winners will be announced and awarded prizes at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Celebration of Nations a family-friendly event with no entrance fee. Attendees can spend the afternoon sampling American and international food at over 50 food, craft and educational vendors.

This year, the Kid’s Corner and will have projects available for younger participants, including face painting, bounce houses and a sand pile. Camels will walk in the parade, and camel rides will be available during the festival.

For a complete schedule of events and a map of the parade route, visit nations.mst.edu. For more information on Celebration of Nations, contact Richie Myers, program coordinator for international affairs at myersrj@mst.edu. Support Celebration of Nations through its crowdfunding campaign by visiting crowdfunding.mst.edu.