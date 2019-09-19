The Rolla Parks and Recreation Department will join with the Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting and re-dedication of the tennis courts at Ber Juan Park.

The public is invited to the Monday, Sept. 23, event that will take place at 12:30 p.m. and will recognize the students and instructors from Rolla Technical Institute who were involved in constructing the new shade structures and storage areas that front the entrance to the courts.

Students enrolled in Rolla Technical Institute's Construction Trades, Masonry, HVACR and Drafting Design programs worked together over the past year to build the new additions to the park's tennis courts located in east-central Rolla.

Officials with the city of Rolla, Rolla Public Schools, Friends of Tennis and the Optimist Club are expected to be on hand.