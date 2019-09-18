The South Central Regional Veterans Group (SCRVG) was grateful for two separate groups of students who volunteered their time in support of the Veterans Memorial Park in Rolla, a concept that is said to have originated from a 2004 letter to the editor of The Rolla Daily News, which asked why Rolla didn’t have a veterans park.

Members of Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Triangle Fraternity and students from Fort Leonard Wood’s Construction Engineering Technician Warrant Officer Basic Course (WOBC) came out to assist the veterans group in putting the final touches on the Veterans Memorial Park that will serve as a venue for veterans’ funerals, first-time enlistments, military and non-military weddings as well as military and civic holiday activities.

Students from the WOBC built a sidewalk and apron for the park’s ceremonial flag retirement pit, completing the project over five Saturdays, SCRVG Chairman Glenn Gibson says.

“They did everything from the original surveying of the project to landscaping along the sidewalk. This was a great addition to the park,” Gibson says.

Members of Missouri S&T’s Triangle Fraternity came out on Labor Day to assist the SCRVG in preserving the park.

“They worked hard to place mulch around our numerous trees and bushes throughout the park. They also cleaned the 1,034 honor bricks that we have throughout the park,” Gibson says. “Both groups put in a lot of effort and it is greatly appreciated. Volunteers have been the backbone of the Veterans Memorial Park being as far along as it is today.”

The Rolla Veterans Memorial Park development is headed up by the SCRVG. The SCRVG was initially the Veterans Memorial Park Committee; however, the committee felt the name should be changed to represent veterans from the various counties that make up the South Central Region.

The committee changed its name to the SCRVG and formalized the intent to include all veterans, regardless of their agency affiliation, from Phelps, Pulaski, Crawford, Dent, Howell, Laclede, Maries, Oregon, Shannon and Texas counties.

Now the SCRVG will place a Congressional Medal of Honor monument and a Gold Star Family monument in the park, Gibson says.

If anyone in the community would like to support the Veterans Memorial Park, Gibson says they can mail donations to SCRVG, P.O. Box 1691, Rolla MO 65401.