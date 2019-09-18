The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) released the names of the four-year-old and 37-year-old who were found dead by authorities in Gasconade County on Monday.

Authorities identified the four-year-old as Bentlee J. Turner and the 37-year-old man as Monty Jason Barton. Both Turner and Barton lived in Belle.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday at University Hospital in Columbia, the MSHP says. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Turner and Barton's bodies were found by police in Gasconade County on Monday. The Belle Police Department informed the MSHP on Monday that a four-year-old male was missing from Belle. The child had reportedly been with Barton, a family friend, since Sunday morning.

Authorities found Barton’s vehicle on Valentine Ford Road near Missouri Route A in Gasconade County at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, with police later finding Turner and Barton’s bodies nearby.

Investigators with the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, Belle Police Department, Osage County Sheriff’s Department and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Department are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.