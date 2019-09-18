The fall 2019 enrollment at Missouri University of Science and Technology, officially recorded at the end of the semester’s fourth week, is 8,096.

This is a 5.9 percent decrease over last year’s fall enrollment of 8,607.

This fall’s enrollment total includes 7,254 students enrolled on campus in Rolla. There are also 842 students enrolled in classes through distance education. Enrollment of students in Ph.D. programs at Missouri S&T is 660. The freshman class enrollment is 1,145 students. Students in Missouri S&T’s 2019 freshman class come from 28 states and eight foreign countries.

Fall classes at Missouri S&T began on Aug. 19. The fourth week of the semester officially ended on Monday, Sept. 16.