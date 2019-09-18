Coterie of Missouri University of Science and Technology held its annual Fall Coffee on September 7.

At the event, more than one hundred thirty attendees signed up to be part of Coterie in 2019-20, a season that includes interest groups and social events for members, as well as fundraising events that are open to the public. Membership will remain open throughout the year and is open to men and women regardless of whether they are affiliated with Missouri S&T.

Coterie’s mission is two-fold: To provide a social network through interest groups and events designed to connect members, and to provide scholarships for deserving female S&T students. To this end the group hosts fundraisers throughout the year including an upcoming Bocce Ball Tournament on Sept. 29.

For membership information visit Coterie of Missouri S&T’s website: https://coterie.mst.edu/membership/.

For specific information about the Bocce Ball Tournament, see the Facebook event @coterieofmst.