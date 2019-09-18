The Cab Calloway Orchestra, now directed by Cab's grandson, C. Calloway Brooks, will perform jazz standards at Missouri University of Science and Technology this September.

The orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Leach Theatre in Castleman Hall, located on the Missouri S&T campus at the corner of 10th and Main streets in Rolla.

Since the 1920s, The Cab Calloway Orchestra has toured and performed nationally. The orchestra has played at the historic jazz club “Birdland” in New York City and at venues all over the country. Brooks has directed the orchestra since 1998, and the musicians have performed together for years. The Cab Calloway Orchestra uses vintage orchestrations dating back to the 1920s.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for students and youths. Tickets can be purchased at the Leach Theatre Box Office, located inside the main entrance of Castleman Hall, facing 10th Street. The Leach Theatre Box Office is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online at leachtheatre.mst.edu.

The Cab Calloway Orchestra performance at Leach Theatre is sponsored by Bob and Susan Hooper and Rolla Daily News. The performance is also funded in part by the Maxwell C. Weiner Endowment. For more information about the show, contact the Leach Theatre Box Office at 573-341-4219 or visit leachtheatre.mst.edu.