The following is a listing of roadwork in Rolla on Monday in addition to the Missouri Department of Transportation's general highway maintenance and construction work in Phelps and Pulaski counties starting on Monday through Sept. 27.

Rolla

BNSF Railroad will have the 18th Street railroad crossing closed for repairs from through 7 p.m. Thursday. Detours will be in place. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route.

Stephendale Court is one lane right at Highway 72. Please watch for workmen and crews

Phelps County

Overnight Hours

Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair continues. The right turn lane in the southbound lane, between Oak Lane Drive and Fort Wyman Road will be closed through the week of Sept. 16. The project is scheduled for completion in October.

Daylight Hours

Route B at County Road 1400 – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday through Friday. County Road 1400 will be closed at that intersection through the week. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route around the work area. Route C between Interstate 44 and County Road 8490 – Pavement patching will take place Monday and on Thursday, Sept. 26. Route E between Route 63 and Route A – Pavement improvements will take place through the week of Sept. 16. Route O between Route 72 and County Road 5480 – Pavement patching will take place Monday and on Thursday, Sept. 26. Route BB at Forum Drive – Sidewalk and ADA improvements will continue. Route BB between Route 8 and Tenth Street – Paving and shoulder work continues.

Pulaski County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route H between Route 17 and the end of state maintenance – Roadway resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November. Route Z between Business Loop 44 and Route J – Roadway resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November. Interstate 44 Spur between Route Y and Gateway Circle – Pavement milling and resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Daylight Hours

Route N between Route 133 and Crocker Road – Pavement improvements will take place Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26.