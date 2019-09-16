Missouri University of Science and Technology students and alumni seeking full-time employment after graduation as well as co-op or internship opportunities will have the chance to meet with employers at the 2019 Fall Career Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the Gale Bullman Building on the S&T campus. Over 330 companies are registered to attend the event.

“This will match last fall’s record for our largest career fair ever,” says William Zwikelmaier, director of career opportunities and employer relations (COER) at Missouri S&T. “It provides students the opportunity to connect with employers face-to-face and make a positive first impression. In an effort to provide even more access for employers and students, COER has added a campus-wide networking event, Miner Mingle, the night before the fair.”



Career fairs are held during the fall and spring semesters at Missouri S&T, but employers visit the campus year-round for interviews. This semester, 223 rooms have been reserved for on-campus interviews. A total of 2,126 different employers are recruiting from Missouri S&T this fall, which is a 37 percent increase from this time last year. A total of 8,816 jobs have already been posted by employers on Handshake, S&T’s student recruitment platform. This is a 43 percent increase from this time last fall. Multiple positions may be included in one job posting.



The average starting salary for undergraduates with a Missouri S&T degree is over $67,000, while master’s and Ph.D. graduates’ salaries average over $70,000.



The career fair is open to Missouri S&T students and alumni between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Faculty and staff are allowed to attend 8-9 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. For more information, contact COER at Missouri S&T at 573-341-6170 or career@mst.edu, or visit career.mst.edu.