Casinos across Missouri are sponsoring activities, providing free educational materials to promote responsible gaming during this week’s 22nd annual Responsible Gaming Education Week that runs through Saturday.

Responsible Gaming Education Week was created by the American Gaming Association in 1998 to increase awareness of problem gambling and promote responsible gaming practices nationwide. The event is part of a year-round focus on responsible gaming education for patrons and employees.

“Responsible gaming is an ongoing priority for all Missouri casino employees, from top executives to front-line team members,” Executive Director of the Gaming Association Mike Winter says. “During Responsible Gaming Education Week, our casinos expand on the work they do every day to inform employees and patrons about the issue.”

Mark Twain Casino will have an informational table posted by the front entrance and buttons for all employees to wear throughout the week.

Isle of Capri – Boonville team members will receive a training refresher and test their knowledge of responsible gaming by completing a quiz for the chance to win prizes.

Argosy Casino will host a treat day, display monitors communicating responsible gaming messages and provide educational flyers and posters for patrons. The casino also will provide quizzes for team members, which will give them entries for prize drawings.

Ameristar Casino – Kansas City will communicate to guest and team members about the pitfalls of problem gambling, the location of brochures throughout the property and information about the 1-888-BETS-OFF hotline. Throughout the week, team members will compete for prizes through a series of quizzes.

Lady Luck Casino will conduct annual employee training about responsible gaming as well as alcohol awareness.

Lumiere Place Casino team members will attend a Responsible Gaming Week luncheon and complete quizzes for the chance to win prizes. Signs about responsible gaming will be displayed in employee and public areas.

Harrah’s Casino will have giveaways, games, drawings, pens with slogans promoting responsible gaming and employees will wear ribbons showcasing Responsible Gaming Education Week dates and topics.

Hollywood Casino St. Louis and River City will have its annual training, quizzes, drawings and digital signs promoting daily topics such as three types of gamblers, underage persons and responsible alcohol service.

The Missouri Gaming Association and its casino company members sponsor and fund year-round programs to address responsible gaming issues. Every Missouri casino property has a designated employee who serves as the director of responsible gaming programs for that location. Missouri’s ongoing responsible gaming programs include:

1-888-BETS-OFF – a statewide telephone crisis line and referral service for problem gambling. Project 21 – a scholarship competition that addresses underage gambling. Operation Bet Smart – an awareness program that focuses on compulsive gambling. Alcohol Awareness Programs promote responsible consumption of alcohol.