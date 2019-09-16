Arts Rolla invites writers to submit original works of poetry, fiction and non-fiction for the 12th Biennial Writing Competition.

The event will be held on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Christ Episcopal Church, located at 1000 N. Main St. The event is hosted by Arts Rolla and Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Department of Arts, Languages, and Philosophy.

Works must be submitted on or before Oct. 2, 2019. Monetary awards for Fiction, Non-Fiction and Poetry will be presented for first, second and third place in each category the night of the event.

Judging of submitted works will be done by the following:

— Karen Glines, Author of Paint Missouri will be judging Non Fiction.

— Marcia S. Gaye, Published Poet and poetry judge for the Ozark Creative Writers Conference.

— Kim Wuertz, Publishing Agent and Author whose pen name is K.S. Wuertz. Her publishing company is KSWUERTZ Publications.

All award winners will be recognized at the Nov. 2 reception, with the first and second award recipients in each category invited to read their work.The public is invited to attend.

“We have very considerable writing talent throughout our state,” organizer of Arts Rolla writing competition, Dr. Jerry Cohen, says. “And it’s a pleasure to encourage and highlight it this way.”

Interested writers can find entry information on the Arts Rolla website at www.artsrolla.org, by contacting Arts Rolla at rtsrolla@rollanet.org or by calling 573-364-5539.

Financial support for this event has been partially provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. Additional support has been provided by Phelps County Bank and the members of Arts Rolla.

Arts Rolla is a regional not-for-profit organization founded in 1985.