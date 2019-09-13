Phelps Health has selected Epic, the most widely-used and comprehensive health records system, to provide a platform that will connect all of Phelps Health's care areas together with one, unified electronic health record system.

Earlier this year, Phelps Health and Epic, a Wisconsin-based company, entered into a contract for this project. A majority of U.S. News and World Report’s top-ranked hospitals and medical schools use Epic, and more than 250 million patients have a current electronic record in Epic.

“We are proud to partner with Epic, a well-known leader in providing healthcare software for hospitals and healthcare systems worldwide,” said Phelps Health President and CEO Ed Clayton. “The Epic electronic health record system represents a major investment in our healthcare system and will tie in all of our departments, clinics and offices via this system.”

Epic will make it easier for Phelps Health providers to communicate and access the information they need to care for their patients. The new Epic system, once put into effect, will provide quicker turnaround times, which means less time looking for patient documents and more time providing care.

“While this is a large undertaking for our organization, partnering with Epic allows for a tremendous opportunity to streamline care across our health system,” said Phelps Health Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jason Shenefield.

Having access to consolidated patient medical records across different clinical areas will improve care when patients are referred to various specialists or other ancillary services at all Phelps Health locations.

All organizations using Epic can easily exchange patient data for greatly improved patient care. Providers also will have the ability to coordinate care with doctors outside of Phelps Health who serve their patients and their families, closing care gaps and reducing duplication.

With Epic, patients will have convenient, digital access to their health information through one patient portal. The portal, MyChart, will allow patients and their chosen caregivers to access their health information, communicate with providers and pay bills using an app or webpage on their phone or computer.

The implementation of Epic is underway and will continue through next year, with an expected go-live date sometime in late 2020.