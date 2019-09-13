The Missouri Department of Transportation will close one northbound lane of the Missouri 291 bridge over the Missouri River indefinitely after finding what it calls a “significant deterioration” in one area of the bridge during a recent inspection.

Crews will start closing the right northbound lane at 9 a.m. Friday and have it completely closed within an hour.

“At this time we are considering our long-term options with this bridge,” MoDOT district engineer Dave Silvester said in a release. “We ask that the public be patient with us while we determine the best solution for everyone.”

The 70-year-old bridge next to LaBenite Park in Sugar Creek carries nearly 11,000 vehicles daily. Crews made significant repairs to the bridge in 2015, but the current area of deterioration did not need repairs then, MoDOT said.