A Grain Valley man has been convicted of murdering his wife in January 2016 in Clay County.

A jury found Larry Ratliff, 70, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action after a three-day trial that ended Wednesday. According to KSHB-TV News, the jury deliberated 79 minutes.

Ratliff stabbed his wife, 65-year-old Carolyn Ratliff, multiple times inside a home on Northeast 38th Street, east of Birmingham Road and north of Missouri 210.

According to court records, officers had been called in the morning by a family member in Warrensburg who said Larry Ratliff had killed his wife. Ratliff also called police and said he had killed her.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Ratliff in the driveway with an empty knife sheath on his belt, and he said he had stabbed his wife four times. They found gloves and a knife next to Carolyn.

In addition, two daughters of the Ratliffs produced voicemails left by Larry in which he confessed to stabbing their mother. One had not listened to the voicemail but had called Larry back after several missed calls, and when he answered, he said, “I stabbed your mom, I killed her.”

Sentencing is set for Dec. 5.