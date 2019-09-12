The Rolla Police Department is holding the department's annual bicycle and surplus property auction.

The auction will take place at the Rolla Police Department at 1007 N. Elm St. on Friday, Sept. 20. Bidding begins at 10 a.m., and any interested buyers will need to obtain a bidding card and should arrive by 9:30 a.m.

Previewing will begin 30 minutes before the auction opens, and all items must be paid for at the time of sale by cash or check only — no credit cards will be accepted.

For further information contact Rolla Police Captain Jason Smith at 573 308-1213