The public is invited to the Meramec Regional Planning Commission's annual dinner where 13 volunteer awards will be awarded to individuals from the eight-county region.

Each year Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) honors residents of the Meramec region who give to their communities by volunteering their time, talents and support.

This year, 13 awards will be presented at MRPC’s 2019 Annual Dinner Oct. 24 at the Stonebrooke Center at 500 G.W. Lane St. in Waynesville.

Individuals being recognized by MRPC for contributions to their communities are:

• Judy Apperson of Salem, nominated by Dent County Presiding Commissioner Darrell Skiles.

• Jan and Terry Primas of Waynesville, nominated by Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman.

• Karlee Hallahan of Vienna, nominated by MRPC board member Ray Schwartze.

• Dr. Donald “Doc” Broman of Linn, nominated by MRPC board member Dr. Don Claycomb.

• Shane Jones of Belle, nominated by MRPC board member Steve Vogt.

• Joey Butler Sr. of Belle, nominated by MRPC board member Steve Vogt.

• Faye Howard of Cuba, nominated by Crawford County Presiding Commissioner Leo Sanders.

• Julia Semsick of Crocker, nominated by Crocker Mayor Glen Smith.

• Patricia Heaney of Hermann, nominated by Hermann Mayor Dr. Robert Koerber.

• Cindy Butler of Belle, nominated by Maries County Presiding Commissioner Vic Stratman.

• William S. Jenks III of Rolla, nominated by MRPC board member John Butz.

• E. Louise Baker of Owensville, nominated by Owensville Mayor John Kamler.

Tickets for the event will cost $30. For reservations, contact MRPC at 573-265-2993. The deadline for reservations is Oct. 15. A reception will be held prior to the dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a program and awards presentation following. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will be the featured speaker for the evening.

The Eugene E. Northern award, the highest honor given by MRPC for volunteers and community service, will also be announced at the annual dinner. The award recipient is kept secret until announced at the Annual Dinner.

This year marks MRPC’s 50th year of service.