The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says an individual has been transported to Phelps Health with moderate injuries sustained as their vehicle crashed on Interstate 44 in Phelps County.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District (DRFPD) says Thursday morning they responded mile marker 170 on eastbound I-44 for a report of an injury. DRFPD says one individual was transported to Phelps Health with moderate injuries incurred from their vehicle crashing.

The crash was initially called in as a traffic complaint of an individual standing beside the roadway, the DRFPD says. When the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived, they determined a vehicle had crashed.