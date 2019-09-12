Speaker applications are open for the TEDx event on the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus this spring.

Missouri S&T will host TEDxMissouriS&T on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Leach Theatre, and its organizing committee is looking for presenters. Anyone with a topic relating to the theme “Make it happen” can apply to speak at the event. The deadline to submit an application is Thursday, Oct. 31.

“This year’s talks will include presenters sharing the successes, failures, joys and doubts behind making a dream happen,” says Lindsey Dunstedter, TEDx planning committee member and a senior strategic communications consultant in marketing and communications at S&T. “Whether it is filing for a new patent application or completing high school as a single mother, the committee is looking for anyone with a personal story to tell about making dreams become a reality.”

Applications can be made online at tedxmst.com. Applicants must summarize their proposed topic and explain why it is worth sharing, what they hope to gain and how it connects to the overall theme of the event.

Organizers are also seeking sponsors and partners for the 2020 event. Products and services are accepted in lieu of monetary donations. Donors will be recognized at various levels and will receive a specified number of tickets to the event. To sponsor the event, visit tedxmst.com/sponsorships.

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to “Ideas Worth Spreading” that shares media and supports educational initiatives. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark discussion and connection. All presentations are recorded and shared through TEDx media.

Ticket information for TEDxMissouriS&T will be shared closer to the date of the event. Keep informed of updated information by “liking” the TEDxMissouriS&T Facebook page.