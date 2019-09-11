Wendell Wayne Garner, 78, of Marionville, MO, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born in Garfield, Ark, October 4, 1940, to Roy and Marie Garner.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Garner; children, Greg Garner and wife Cherrie, Candace Garner, Christina Walden and Mike Garner and wife Jennifer; stepsons, Russell and Weston Marks; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a host of other family members and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1 PM, September 13, 2019, in the Calvary Baptist Church, Republic, MO, with military honors at 3 PM, in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.