The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation

Investigators say the video depicting John Doe 41, shown with a child, was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March of 2018; therefore, the video is believed to have been produced around 2016 to 2018.

John Doe 41 is described as an African-American male, likely between 18-and-20 years old. He appears to be a thin-framed individual with black hair. Anyone with information can submit a tip at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.