Hope Alliance of Missouri received a $500 donation from Legends Bank for the not-for-profit's Friday Backpack Program at Wyman Elementary School.

Hope Alliance of Missouri helps individuals in Phelps County and the surrounding area who face barriers due to lack of financial resources.

Loan Officer for Legends Bank, Cody Honse, presented the check to Executive Director of Hope Alliance of Missouri, Faith Barnes.

The Friday Backpack Program provides local school children with bags filled with kid-friendly, nutritious food, striving to equalize the playing field for underprivileged children. The food is packed in nondescript bags and given to the children every Friday so that they have food to eat over the weekend.