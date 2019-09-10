Overnight pavement improvement work on Tuesday will close a westbound on-ramp and two lanes of Interstate 44 in Lebanon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says crews will be closing the westbound driving lane, acceleration lane and ramp onto westbound I-44 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the Elm Street/Evergreen Parkway interchange. The westbound passing lane will remain open to traffic.

Motorists should obey all traffic signs, use caution when traveling through the work zone, and should give themselves plenty of time in case of traffic delays. Motorists who want to access westbound I-44 will need to use an alternate I-44 interchange, MoDOT says.