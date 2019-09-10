The Women's Literary Club of Camden County will begin their 87th year of service to the community on September 10, 2019.

The club was first organized in 1932 and founded the first library in the area in a room in the basement of the Camden County Courthouse. The club has served the community for many years and funds scholarships every year for Camdenton High School seniors. This year’s scholarships were awarded to Melissa Stout and Erin Leezer.

The first meeting of the 2019-20 year will be held September 10, 2019 at the Camdenton Community Christian Church, 1064 N Business Rte 5. The meeting begins at 1pm. Visitors and new members are always welcome.