Mayor Pro-Tem Matthew Crowell affirmed a proclamation to recognize national recovery month in Rolla throughout September, helping to break the stigma and bring awareness and a greater understanding of mental and substance use disorders.

Pastor of New Dimensional Christian Ministry, Darren Facen, introduced the proclamation to the Rolla City Council, saying recovery month is a national observance held in September sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Recovery month serves as a celebration for the individuals who are in recovery for mental and substance use disorders, while also serving as a reminder that recovery is possible.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of recovery month since its inception in 1989.

“Part of what the month is about is bringing awareness to the community, as well as celebrating those who are in recovery, organizations who help support people who are in recovery and a celebration of the people who are involved in the lives and contribute to the treatment for the recovery of those individuals,” Facen said. “It also helps create a positive message because people do recover, and people go on to lead successful lives.”

New Dimensional Christian Ministry in Rolla has been involved in recovery support for the past four years, Facen said. He, and his wife, Terri, have a recovery support ministry and a recovery support team to assist individuals in their congregation as well as in the community.

“What we have found is many people, not just those that are recovering, are interested in this and want to know what they can do to help, as well as be of support to those and the efforts they are making,” Facen said.

As part of the community, Facen said this year he wanted to celebrate within his congregation for the milestones individuals reach in recovery, and also celebrate in a larger way by joining with SAMSHA in support of recovery.

Each year a new focus and theme is selected by SAMSHA to spread the message and share the successes of treatment and recovery. The 2019 recovery month observance focuses on community members, first responders, the healthcare community, and youth and emerging leaders highlighting the various entities that support recovery.

The 2019 recovery month theme is titled – Join the Voices for Recovery: Together We are Stronger. SAMSHA says the theme emphasizes the need to share resources and build networks across the country to support recovery.

Rolla now joins other communities in honoring the 30th anniversary of recovery month, with the following proclamation:

“Recovery from mental and substance use disorders, including co-occurring disorders is an essential part of health and one’s overall wellness. Treatment and recovery services for mental and substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders is effective, and people can and do recover in our area and around the nation.

“Addressing and overcoming mental and substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders is essential to achieving healthy lifestyles, both physically and emotionally. We must encourage relatives and friends of people with mental and substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders to implement preventive measures, recognize the signs of a problem, and encourage those in need of help to seek appropriate treatment and recovery support services.

“An estimated 18 drug or alcohol-related deaths reported in Phelps County during 2017 – with an increase from five drug-induced deaths in 2015 to 15 drug-induced deaths in the 2017 reporting year. Also, approximately 1,800 people were hospitalized either for mental health issues or alcohol and drug use in Phelps County during the 2017 reporting year.

“To help more people with lived experience achieve and sustain recovery, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the city of Rolla invite all residents of Rolla to participate in National Recovery Month.”

Facen said as a way to share this message, New Dimensional Christian Ministry is holding a celebration that will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 in New Dimensional Christian Ministry located at 12719 County Road 5110 in Rolla. The event is free to the community and will include testimonials by individuals who have been through recovery, or are currently in recovery.

“Families share stories, and we will have guest speakers involved who will come and share their journey of recovery and words of encouragement,” Facen said.