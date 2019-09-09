After four decades of service, the regional manager of Maramec Spring Park is set to retire.

After more than 40 years of service to the James Foundation, Mark Benton, Regional Manager of Maramec Spring Park is ready to float off into the sunset.

“I am grateful to have worked for the James Foundation/New York Community Trust family for over 40 years,” Benton says. “I am equally grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have had to learn and grow as a person and am excited for the future of Maramec Spring Park under the leadership of incoming Regional Manager Wesley Swee.”

“Maintaining Mrs. James beautiful property for the enjoyment of the public is central to the James Foundation,” President of the New York Community Trust Lorie A. Slutsky says. “We are ever grateful to Mark for his distinguished service over the years, and are very excited that the baton will be passed to Wes Swee, someone who has already demonstrated his talents and passion for Maramec Spring Park.”

Benton's last official day at the helm will be Dec. 31, 2019. Future plans in retirement include spending more time with family, fishing and floating Missouri’s rivers.