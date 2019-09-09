The Rolla Chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby is offering a free documentary film series concerning the effects of climate change and possible actions to curb its effects on our planet.

The film series will continues on the fourth Thursday of September and October. Free appetizers and popcorn will be available.

The free documentary film series includes:

— Ice on Fire, produced by Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, is an eye-opening documentary that focuses on many solutions designed to slow down our escalating environmental crisis. The film offers hope that we can obviate the worst effects of global warming.

— Paris to Pittsburgh In the face of dire impacts of climate change, this film features several national and community leaders facing climate change–fueled disasters, and presents their recovery, resiliency, and tireless efforts to inspire homegrown change.

Film Series Line-up:

Film: Ice on Fire

When: Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Rolla Public Library meeting room, 900 N. Pine St.

Film: Paris to Pittsburgh

When: Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Rolla Public Library meeting room, 900 N. Pine St.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Leslie Bearden at

573/578-2976 or email lsbearden85@gmail.com.