Two seniors at William Chrisman High School have been honored by the Rotary Club of Independence as students of the month.

• Tanner Carter is a member of the National Honor Society and has received the McCoy Award for academic excellence.

He has participated in cross county track, Scholars’ Bowl, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, tennis, Spanish club, the school art program, and the Math and Physics Institute. Tanner has his own lawn-mowing business and has been involved in the Boy Scouts of America, a seminary program at his church, his church youth group and has served as an assistant to his church bishop.

Tanner plans to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and then attend Brigham Young University, where he will major in actuarial science.

Tanner is the son of Marci and Paul Carter.

• Molly Dawson is a recipient of the McCoy Award for academic excellence and is a member of the National French Honor Society.

Her artistic skills have allowed her to work as a commissioned artist and she has been recognized in the Senate Art Exhibition and the 2019 Sermon Festival of Color. Molly, who is also a violinist, was involved in chamber orchestra and the George Caleb Bingham Academy of the Arts. Molly participated in her school history club, game club, French club and poetry club. Molly hopes to attend the Ontario College of Art and Design, where she plans to major in art history or animation. Her career goal is to work as a storyboard artist or teacher. In the long-term, Molly’s goal is to obtain a Ph.D. in illustration or art history and to work as a professor.

Molly is the daughter of Harry and Emily Dawson.