The following is a listing of the Missouri Department of Transportation's general highway maintenance and construction work in Phelps and Pulaski counties, along with additional roadwork in mid-Missouri that could impact commuters, for the period of Monday Sept. 9– Sept. 20.

Phelps County

Overnight Hours

Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair continues. The right turn lane in the southbound lane, between Oak Lane Drive and Fort Wyman Road will be closed through the week of Sept. 9. The project is scheduled for completion in October.

Daylight Hours

Route B at County Road 1400 – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept.13. County Road 1400 will be closed at that intersection through the week. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route around the work area.

Route C between Interstate 44 and County Road 8490 – Pavement patching will take place Tuesday, Sept.10 and Friday, Sept. 20.

Route O between Route 72 and County Road 5480 – Pavement patching will take place Tuesday, Sept. 10 and Friday, Sept. 20.

Route BB at Forum Drive – Sidewalk and ADA improvements will continue.

Route BB between Route 8 and Tenth Street – Paving and shoulder work continues.

Pulaski County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route H between Route 17 and the end of state maintenance – Roadway resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Route Z between Business Loop 44 and Route J – Roadway resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Interstate 44 Spur between Route Y and Gateway Circle – Pavement milling and resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Daylight Hours

Route 133 from Route 7 and Route 17 - Pavement repair will take place Monday, Sept. 9 through Thursday, Sept. 12.

Additional roadwork

Dix Road Overpass Work Postponed

A major road closure in Missouri’s capital is being postponed to a later date.

Contractors for MoDOT had planned to begin making improvements to the Dix Road bridge over U.S. Route 50 on Wednesday, Sept. 11, with that project now pushed back to later this month.

The project will last several weeks, including a 15-day period in which Dix Road will be completely closed to traffic.

Drainage Pipe Replacements Planned for Route 54 and I-70

Median drainage pipe replacement work will begin Monday, Sept. 9 on two major routes in Callaway County.

MoDOT will have crews replacing drainage pipes on U.S. Route 54, north of Kingdom City, from the Auxvasse Creek bridge to the I-70 interchange during the hours of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting Monday. There will be occasional lane closures on the westbound Route 54 passing lanes.

Once the Route 54 pipes have been replaced, crews will begin replacing drain pipes on I-70. This work will have lane closures on the I-70 eastbound and westbound passing lanes from mile marker 152 to mile marker 160. The passing lane closures will occur between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The work is expected to be completed this fall. Motorists will need to use caution in work zones.

Two Route 63 Bridge Rehabilitations

As part of a larger Route 63 bridge improvement project in Callaway and Boone Counties, two more bridges will be undergoing rehabilitation on Monday, Sept. 9.

Work will begin in the northbound lanes of the Katy Trail bridge and the Gans Creek bridge, between Jefferson City and Columbia, on Monday morning. MoDOT will be closing one lane of each bridge to allow crews to make deck improvements. Motorists will need to slow down, use caution and pay attention in work zones.

Construction on both bridges is scheduled to be complete by November, weather permitting.

Two bridges have already been improved as part of this project, according to MoDOT. The Route AC/Grindstone Avenue bridge over Route 63 was completed in July. The Bonne Femme northbound bridge was completed in August.