As the 10th Annual Celebration of Nations is approaching, Dilek Acar, owner of Acar Real Estate, made a contribution of $1,000 for the annual event. Acar has been a sponsor of this event for several years, which combines the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus and the area communities.

The 10th Annual Celebration of Nations takes place from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 in downtown Rolla. Sponsorship packages are available by contacting Coordinator for the 10th Annual Celebration of Nations, Richie Myers, at 573-341-4335.